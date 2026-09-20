Five Militants Killed, 23 Hostages Rescued in Security Operation Near Kalat

Security forces foiled an attempt to block public movement on the N-25 highway near Kalat.

Five militants were killed and 23 hostages were safely rescued during the operation.

Weapons, explosives and 11 vehicles were recovered from the site.

Security forces killed five militants and safely rescued 23 hostages after foiling an attempt to disrupt traffic on the N-25 highway near Kalat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the militants had established an illegal checkpoint on the highway to abduct travellers, extort money and seize passing vehicles.

Security personnel responded swiftly and engaged the militants, killing five of them during the operation. All 23 people being held hostage were recovered safely.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also seized from the militants’ hideout. Security forces recovered six trucks, three buses and two cars from the area.

The operation was conducted amid an intensified security campaign against militant groups across Balochistan under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3.

In related actions on Saturday, security forces killed 11 militants during separate intelligence-based operations in Panjgur and Chagai districts.

Security sources said five militants were killed during an operation in the Gwargo area of Panjgur. Six more were eliminated in separate operations conducted in Aminabad and Siah Chang.

A substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the militants killed in the Chagai operations, according to security officials.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for carrying out the operations and commended the professionalism of the personnel involved.

Naqvi said the forces had once again demonstrated their determination to safeguard Pakistan’s national security by thwarting the militants’ alleged plans. He also expressed pride in the personnel participating in Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3.

The interior minister said the nation stood firmly with the security forces in the fight against terrorism, adding that operations against groups officially described as Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij would continue with full force.