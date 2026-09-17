Pakistan Condemns Reported Attempt to Target Makkah, Reaffirms Support for Saudi Sovereignty

Pakistan condemned the reported attempt to target Makkah and Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian areas and installations.

The Foreign Office said it protested an Indian naval vessel’s alleged aggressive manoeuvre near a Pakistani ship.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will lead Pakistan’s delegation to the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York next week.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the reported attempt to target Makkah and continuing Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, saying there can be no compromise on the sanctity of the Holy Mosques or the kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At his weekly media briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan described the reported attempt as heinous and deeply concerning, saying it had hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Muslims worldwide.

Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty, peace and territorial integrity. He also condemned Houthi attacks directed at civilian areas and installations in the kingdom.

The spokesperson said Islamabad was closely following the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and continued to advocate diplomacy and peaceful dialogue to resolve regional conflicts and secure lasting peace.

On relations with India, Khan said an Indian naval vessel had carried out an aggressive manoeuvre near a Pakistan Navy ship within Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone on September 15. He described the incident as a serious violation of international law and a bilateral agreement.

India’s chargé d’affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office on Wednesday night and formally conveyed Pakistan’s protest, he said. Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in New Delhi would also lodge a protest with India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

Khan separately confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would head Pakistan’s delegation to the high-level segment of the 81st United Nations General Assembly session in New York next week.

The session’s theme is “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All”. The General Debate is scheduled for September 22–26, with a final sitting on September 28.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and senior officials will accompany the prime minister.

According to the spokesperson, Shehbaz’s address will set out Pakistan’s priorities on sustainable development, climate change, counterterrorism, Islamophobia, global economic challenges and UN reforms, alongside concerns facing the Global South.

The prime minister will also draw attention to the situations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

During the visit, Shehbaz will attend high-level events and meet world leaders and the UN secretary-general. Khan said these engagements would highlight Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism, the UN Charter, regional peace and international cooperation.