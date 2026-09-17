Passengers Fight on Biman Bangladesh Airlines Flight in Circulating Video

Footage reportedly shows two passengers fighting inside the aircraft.

Other travellers intervened to separate the individuals.

The flight date, cause of the dispute and any injuries remain unconfirmed.

A video circulating online reportedly shows a physical altercation between two passengers aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, prompting other travellers to intervene.

The footage reportedly shows the confrontation escalating inside the cabin, with one passenger’s T-shirt appearing torn during the struggle. Several passengers attempted to separate the individuals and stop the fight.

The flight’s date, number and route have not been independently verified. The cause of the confrontation and whether anyone was injured also remain unclear.

A similar confrontation aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight was reported in January 2023. It remains unclear whether the circulating video shows that earlier incident or a separate altercation.