Passengers Fight on Biman Bangladesh Airlines Flight in Circulating Video
- Footage reportedly shows two passengers fighting inside the aircraft.
- Other travellers intervened to separate the individuals.
- The flight date, cause of the dispute and any injuries remain unconfirmed.
A video circulating online reportedly shows a physical altercation between two passengers aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, prompting other travellers to intervene.
The footage reportedly shows the confrontation escalating inside the cabin, with one passenger’s T-shirt appearing torn during the struggle. Several passengers attempted to separate the individuals and stop the fight.
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The flight’s date, number and route have not been independently verified. The cause of the confrontation and whether anyone was injured also remain unclear.
A similar confrontation aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight was reported in January 2023. It remains unclear whether the circulating video shows that earlier incident or a separate altercation.