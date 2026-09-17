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Passengers Fight on Biman Bangladesh Airlines Flight in Circulating Video

PT Web Desk September 17, 2026
  • Footage reportedly shows two passengers fighting inside the aircraft.
  • Other travellers intervened to separate the individuals.
  • The flight date, cause of the dispute and any injuries remain unconfirmed.
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A video circulating online reportedly shows a physical altercation between two passengers aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, prompting other travellers to intervene.

The footage reportedly shows the confrontation escalating inside the cabin, with one passenger’s T-shirt appearing torn during the struggle. Several passengers attempted to separate the individuals and stop the fight.

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The flight’s date, number and route have not been independently verified. The cause of the confrontation and whether anyone was injured also remain unclear.

A similar confrontation aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight was reported in January 2023. It remains unclear whether the circulating video shows that earlier incident or a separate altercation.

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