PCB to Decide Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq’s Future After NCCIA Report on Alleged Dressing-Room Leaks

The PCB will decide its next steps regarding Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq after receiving the NCCIA’s investigation report, sources say.

Initial checks of their phones reportedly found nothing significant, while further forensic analysis and financial reviews continue.

Alleged dressing-room leaks remain under investigation, with no final finding announced against either player.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will determine its next course of action regarding Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq after reviewing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency’s report into alleged dressing-room leaks during Pakistan’s Test series against England, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The inquiry remains ongoing, and no final finding against either player has been announced. Sources said an initial examination of their mobile phones had not revealed anything significant, although detailed forensic analysis was continuing at the NCCIA headquarters in Islamabad.

The PCB reportedly took custody of the players’ phones before handing them over to investigators. Messages, contacts and other digital information retrieved from the devices are being examined, alongside claims circulating on social media about information allegedly leaked from the Pakistan dressing room.

Sources said the investigation also includes a review of the players’ financial dealings before and after the England series. Relevant bank accounts and transactions are reportedly being checked, with investigators expected to trace the origin and destination of any funds linked to transactions identified as suspicious.

Both players appeared before the NCCIA in Lahore earlier this month and were questioned about the alleged leaks. The agency is expected to submit its findings to PCB officials once the forensic examination is complete.

Rizwan has meanwhile submitted a written response seeking clarification about the grounds for his summons and asking why his mobile phone has not yet been returned. The PCB has previously declined to comment on the ongoing inquiry.

The investigation comes after Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the England Test series, losing the opening match by an innings and 103 runs before a 194-run defeat at Lord’s in the second Test.

Following the Lord’s loss, the PCB took emergency measures, releasing seven players from the squad: Rizwan, Imam, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Owais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also released.

Separately, the board sought a written explanation from a selection committee member over the inclusion of Rizwan and Imam in the squads for the West Indies and England tours. A formal notice issued on August 31 referred to a selection meeting held on June 2.

Rizwan, 34, has represented Pakistan in 47 Tests, 103 One-Day Internationals and 106 Twenty20 Internationals. He reportedly contacted the PCB before appearing before the NCCIA and travelled from London to Islamabad after being dropped from the squad.