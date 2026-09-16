KP CM Sohail Afridi Alleges Attempt to Kill Him in Wazirabad, Police Reject Claim

Afridi claims his security team caught an armed man allegedly sent to kill him during his Punjab visit.

Gujranwala police identify the man as a constable assigned to security duty and allege he was assaulted despite showing identification.

The dispute comes as PTI prepares for nationwide protests and a march towards Islamabad on September 27.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi alleged on Wednesday that an armed man had been sent to kill him during his visit to Wazirabad, a claim Gujranwala police rejected, saying the individual was a constable deployed for security duty.

In a video statement released on September 16, Afridi said his security team apprehended a man in plain clothes after he travelled from Sialkot to Wazirabad as part of PTI’s street movement in Punjab. He alleged that the man intended to kill him.

[English Subtitles]



“They had sent an assassin after us with the intention to kill. When we arrived in Wazirabad, my security team apprehended this armed individual, recovered a pistol from him, and handed him over to the local Station House Officer.”



Chief Minister Khyber… pic.twitter.com/dHDBJtJGCo — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 16, 2026

The chief minister claimed his guards recovered a pistol from the individual before handing him over to local police.

Gujranwala police disputed Afridi’s account, identifying the man as a police constable assigned to provide security. They alleged that he was detained and subjected to violence even after presenting his police identification card.

According to the police statement, the constable was assaulted in the presence of the station house officer of City Wazirabad police station, who intervened to rescue him. Police condemned the description of an official performing security duties as a killer.

پریس ریلیز ۔ ۔ ۔ گوجرانوالہ پولیس

سکیورٹی ڈیوٹی پر مامور گوجرانوالہ پولیس کانسٹیبل مقدس علی پر تشدد، حقائق کو مسخ کرکے قاتل قرار دینا قابلِ تشویش pic.twitter.com/v9TZranae7 — CPO Gujranwala (@cpogujranwala) September 16, 2026

Afridi also alleged that electricity was cut off at the house where he stayed in Sialkot and that its generator was damaged. He said similar disruptions occurred after he moved to Umar Dar’s residence, where the power supply was allegedly disconnected and the generator damaged.

The chief minister had visited several areas of Lahore on Tuesday as part of the party’s mobilisation campaign. PTI has announced nationwide protests and a long march towards Islamabad on September 27 to demand the release of its jailed founder, Imran Khan.

The latest dispute follows Afridi’s allegation two days earlier that authorities in Lahore had abducted him and later left him by the roadside without security.

Afridi was not formally arrested during that incident. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari rejected his account, saying he had entered a Punjab Police vehicle voluntarily.