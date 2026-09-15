Saudi Arabia Issues Emergency Alerts for Jeddah, Makkah and Taif

Residents were advised to seek immediate shelter and follow official safety instructions.

Saudi authorities described the warning as a “potential danger” but did not disclose its nature.

The Cabinet condemned continued Houthi attacks and reaffirmed the kingdom’s right to defend its territory.

Saudi Arabia issued emergency alerts for Jeddah, Makkah and Taif on Tuesday amid heightened regional tensions and increased military activity.

The alerts were transmitted through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies and warned residents of a “potential danger.” Authorities did not reveal what had prompted the warning.

The Saudi Civil Defense urged residents to remain calm and immediately move to the nearest safe place. People were advised to shelter inside buildings, preferably in interior rooms away from windows, balconies and rooftops, until the danger had passed.

Those outdoors were instructed to enter the nearest building or take cover behind a solid barrier. Residents were also asked to avoid open spaces, gatherings and areas considered unsafe.

Motorists were advised to pull over safely, remain inside their vehicles and keep away from bridges and high-rise buildings. The public was urged to rely on official channels for further instructions.

The alerts were issued as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired a Saudi Cabinet meeting in Jeddah, where regional security developments were reviewed.

The Cabinet condemned what it described as continued and deliberate Houthi attacks on civilian targets and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s right to defend its sovereignty and vital interests.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman said there would be no compromise over the protection of Saudi territory. He also briefed the Cabinet on his discussions with Pakistan’s prime minister and US Central Command chief Brad Cooper, according to Saudi media.