Gold Price in Pakistan Drops by Rs4,000 per Tola on September 15

The price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs4,000 to Rs449,336 per tola.

Gold declined by $40 in the international market, settling at $4,268 per ounce.

Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs6,802 per tola.

Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a sharp decline for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, following a similar downward trend in the international bullion market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs4,000 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs449,336.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs3,429 to Rs385,233, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold became cheaper by Rs3,143 and was priced at Rs353,143.

In the international market, gold declined by $40 to settle at $4,268 per ounce.

Silver prices remained unchanged, with 24-karat silver trading at Rs6,802 per tola and Rs5,831 per 10 grams.