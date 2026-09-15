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September 15, 2026   |   3 ر بیع الثانی 1448
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Gold Price in Pakistan Drops by Rs4,000 per Tola on September 15

PT Web Desk September 15, 2026
  • The price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs4,000 to Rs449,336 per tola.
  • Gold declined by $40 in the international market, settling at $4,268 per ounce.
  • Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs6,802 per tola.
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Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a sharp decline for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, following a similar downward trend in the international bullion market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs4,000 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs449,336.

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The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs3,429 to Rs385,233, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold became cheaper by Rs3,143 and was priced at Rs353,143.

In the international market, gold declined by $40 to settle at $4,268 per ounce.

Silver prices remained unchanged, with 24-karat silver trading at Rs6,802 per tola and Rs5,831 per 10 grams.

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