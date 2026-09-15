Pakistan Weighs Three-Day Smart Lockdown to Reduce Fuel Consumption

The proposed restrictions would apply on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Government offices and businesses would operate normally during the remaining four days.

A final report will be submitted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after consultations with relevant ministries.

The federal government is considering a three-day smart lockdown as part of efforts to conserve fuel amid rising petroleum prices linked to the worsening US-Iran conflict.

Sources said one proposal under review would restrict non-essential movement and suspend certain activities on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, while allowing government offices and businesses to operate normally during the other four days of the week.

Authorities are examining different options to reduce unnecessary travel and energy consumption without disrupting essential services.

The government is also assessing the possible impact of the proposed restrictions on businesses, official operations and routine public activities.

Relevant ministries and institutions will be consulted before the proposal is finalised. A detailed report containing the findings and recommendations will then be submitted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a final decision.