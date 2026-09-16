Pokémon 30th Anniversary TCG Set Launches With 199 Cards and Classic Reprints

The 30th Celebration expansion launched on September 16, 2026, marking three decades of Pokémon.

The English collection features 199 cards, including 30 artist-designed Pikachu cards, 33 secret rares and 30 classic reprints.

Strong demand has brought queues at major retailers, while the Ultra-Premium Collection is scheduled for November 6.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game has marked the franchise’s 30th anniversary with the worldwide launch of its 30th Celebration expansion on September 16, 2026. The release brings together new artwork, rare collectible cards and reprints celebrating the game’s history. Pokémon’s official product information

The English collection contains 199 cards, comprising 128 main-set cards, 30 numbered secret rares, three RGB Mew secret rares, 30 Classic Collection cards and eight Basic Energy cards. The Japanese version contains 176 cards.

Pikachu takes centre stage in the main set, with 30 distinct cards numbered from 23/128 to 52/128. Each features artwork by a different illustrator, giving collectors a range of interpretations of the franchise’s best-known character.

Booster packs contain five foil cards, including a guaranteed Pikachu rare, alongside one foil Basic Energy card and a Pokémon TCG Live code card. The foil format adds to the expansion’s appeal for collectors. Pokémon Center product details

The numbered secret rares run from 129/128 to 158/128 and include Alolan Exeggutor, Moltres, Pikachu ex, Mewtwo ex and Sylveon ex. Among the standout additions are the Futuristic Rare Mewtwo ex and Mew ex, numbered 157/128 and 158/128 respectively.

Three additional RGB Mew variants round out the 33 secret rares and are expected to be among the collection’s most sought-after cards.

For longtime fans, the Classic Collection offers 30 reprints drawn from different periods of the trading card game. These include Base Set Charizard, Misty, Erika’s Jigglypuff, Shining Celebi, Lugia, Pikachu and Zekrom-GX.

The launch has drawn considerable interest, with early queues and camping reported outside Best Buy and crowd-management measures introduced at Target. Retailers have imposed purchasing and entry rules to manage the rush. Launch-day retail coverage

The anniversary product rollout will continue with the 30th Celebration Ultra-Premium Collection, scheduled for release on November 6, 2026, through Pokémon Center and other retailers selling Pokémon TCG products. Pokémon’s official announcement