PakWheels Expo 2026 Opens in Lahore, Showcasing Luxury Cars, Superbikes and Modified Vehicles

Punjab Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar inaugurates PakWheels Expo 2026 in Lahore, bringing together automobile enthusiasts and industry representatives.

Exhibition features exotic supercars, Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) vehicles, classic cars, modified builds, 4×4 vehicles and superbikes.

Provincial minister highlights Pakistan’s growing potential in automobiles and motorsports, emphasizing opportunities for youth and technological innovation.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Energy Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar formally inaugurated PakWheels Expo 2026 in Lahore, an automobile exhibition featuring a diverse collection of luxury vehicles, high-performance sports cars, modified automobiles and modern motorcycles.

The opening ceremony was attended by Lahore’s Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), the Chairman of PakWheels and several prominent personalities, alongside automobile enthusiasts who gathered to explore the latest developments and trends in the automotive sector.

Following the inauguration, the provincial minister toured the exhibition, examining various vehicles on display and expressing particular interest in luxury automobiles, rare models and innovative modifications.

The expo brought together an extensive range of vehicles, including exotic supercars, Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) automobiles, vintage classics, customized project cars, rugged 4×4 off-road vehicles and high-performance superbikes.

Sports and performance cars attracted considerable attention, with the iconic Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, commonly known as the Mitsubishi Evo, emerging as one of the notable highlights of the exhibition.

Speaking at the event, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar described PakWheels Expo as an important platform for strengthening Pakistan’s automobile culture and bringing together individuals who share an interest in vehicles, automotive engineering and motorsports.

He said the enthusiastic participation of car and motorcycle enthusiasts demonstrated the increasing popularity of automotive exhibitions and reflected growing public interest in the sector.

The minister emphasized that such events provide young people with opportunities to explore modern automotive technologies, understand industry developments and gain exposure to emerging trends in vehicle customization and performance enhancement.

He noted that Pakistan possesses considerable untapped potential in the automobile and motorsports industries, which could be developed further through appropriate support, greater public engagement and initiatives encouraging innovation.

According to Khokhar, automotive exhibitions can also help young enthusiasts develop technical knowledge, creativity and practical interests related to vehicle engineering, restoration and modification.

He stressed the importance of providing young people with constructive recreational opportunities, saying that automobile-related activities and motorsports should be encouraged alongside traditional sports.

The provincial minister said initiatives promoting healthy entertainment, technical skills and creative interests could contribute positively to youth development while introducing participants to new technologies and professional opportunities.

He also highlighted the value of events that connect automobile enthusiasts, industry professionals and younger generations, creating opportunities for interaction and the exchange of ideas.

Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar appreciated the arrangements made for PakWheels Expo 2026 and commended the organizers for assembling a wide variety of vehicles under one platform.

He praised their efforts to promote automotive enthusiasm in Pakistan and provide visitors with an opportunity to experience luxury, classic and performance vehicles while exploring the country’s evolving automobile culture.