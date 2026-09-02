Major Accountability Initiatives Underway, Fund Recoveries Continue: NAB Chairman

NAB Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed briefed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on the bureau’s major accountability initiatives.

The NAB chief highlighted funds recovered through investigations and their contribution to the national exchequer.

Aurangzeb appreciated NAB’s work and assured the Finance Ministry’s full support in achieving national objectives.

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lieutenant General (Retired) Nazir Ahmed met Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad on Wednesday and briefed him on the bureau’s accountability initiatives and financial recoveries.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Finance in Q-Block, Pakistan Secretariat.

During the meeting, the NAB chairman informed Aurangzeb about major initiatives being undertaken by the country’s accountability body.

He also highlighted NAB’s contribution to the national exchequer through the recovery of funds resulting from investigations carried out by the bureau.

According to the official statement, the recoveries were achieved through thorough investigations, though no specific amount or details of individual cases were disclosed.

Aurangzeb appreciated NAB’s work and assured the chairman of the Finance Ministry’s full support in efforts aimed at achieving national objectives.

The brief official statement did not provide further details about the initiatives discussed during the meeting or the total value of NAB’s recent recoveries.