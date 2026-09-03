Petrol Price Rises by Rs1.08, Diesel by Rs0.51 Under Daily Pricing Mechanism

Petrol now costs Rs343.87 per litre following an increase of Rs1.08.

High-speed diesel has become Rs0.51 more expensive, taking its price to Rs370.92 per litre.

The revised petroleum prices took effect on September 2 under the daily pricing mechanism.

Petrol and high-speed diesel prices have been increased once again under the daily petroleum pricing mechanism, placing additional pressure on consumers already facing rising fuel costs.

The price of petrol has gone up by Rs1.08 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs343.87 per litre. High-speed diesel has also become more expensive by Rs0.51 per litre and will now be sold at Rs370.92 per litre.

The latest rates came into effect on September 2, shortly after the federal government announced a separate revision in petroleum prices for September 2026.

Under the earlier adjustment, petrol had been increased by Rs0.77 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel was reduced by Rs1.03 per litre.

That revision, effective from September 1, raised the petrol price from Rs342.02 to Rs342.79 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel was lowered from Rs371.44 to Rs370.41 per litre.

Following the latest daily adjustment, petrol has now reached Rs343.87 per litre, while high-speed diesel stands at Rs370.92 per litre.