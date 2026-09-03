PSX Closes Lower as KSE-100 Index Loses 1,690 Points

The KSE-100 index declined by 1,690.40 points to close at 174,776.60.

Share turnover fell to 610.18 million, while traded value dropped to Rs31.86 billion.

Market capitalisation decreased by around Rs200 billion to Rs19.58 trillion.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange ended Wednesday’s trading session in negative territory, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 1,690.40 points, or 0.96%, on September 2, 2026.

The index closed at 174,776.60 points, compared with 176,466.99 points recorded in the previous session.

During the day, the KSE-100 index reached an intraday high of 175,841.83 points and fell to a low of 174,562.88 points. It eventually settled near the lower end of the session’s trading range.

A total of 501 companies participated in trading. Share prices of 113 companies increased, while 356 recorded losses and 32 remained unchanged, reflecting widespread selling pressure across the market.

Overall turnover declined to 610.18 million shares from 784.47 million shares in the previous session. The total value of traded shares also fell to approximately Rs31.86 billion, compared with Rs37.41 billion previously.

The market’s total capitalisation decreased to nearly Rs19.58 trillion from Rs19.78 trillion in the preceding session, representing a decline of around Rs200 billion.