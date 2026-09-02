Punjab to Provide Over 125,000 E-Bikes to Students With No Down Payment

More than 125,000 electric bikes will be provided to students across Punjab under an expanded e-bike scheme.

Students will pay no down payment, while the Punjab government will cover interest and insurance costs, with monthly instalments proposed at around Rs3,000.

The e-bike portal is expected to be activated this week, with authorities directed to deliver bikes to eligible students within six weeks.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a major expansion of the provincial government’s e-bike programme, under which more than 125,000 electric bikes will be provided to students without requiring any down payment.

The initiative has been announced as part of the Punjab government’s Year of Youth programme and is aimed at reducing transportation costs for students while encouraging the use of environmentally friendly vehicles.

Under the expanded scheme, students will not be required to make an upfront payment for their electric bikes. The Punjab government will bear the interest and insurance costs, while the proposed monthly instalment will be around Rs3,000.

Maryam Nawaz has directed the authorities concerned to activate the e-bike application portal within the current week so eligible students can begin applying.

The electric bikes will be fitted with modern lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. Successful students will also receive helmets and safety rods free of cost.

The scheme will include two days of free driving training to help students learn how to operate the electric bikes safely.

The chief minister has directed officials to ensure that all eligible students selected under the programme receive their bikes within six weeks.

The Punjab government has also given in-principle approval to gradually broaden the programme beyond students.

Government employees, delivery riders and members of the general public are expected to be included in subsequent phases as the province expands access to electric transport.

The latest initiative forms part of the Punjab government’s wider effort to promote electric and environmentally friendly transportation across the province.

Punjab has previously introduced student bike initiatives through an online application system. Eligibility verification and electronic balloting have been used in cases where the number of applications exceeded the available quota.