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Gold Price in Pakistan Falls by Rs11,300 per Tola on Seventh Consecutive Day

PT Web Desk September 3, 2026
  • The price of 24-karat gold dropped to Rs454,036 per tola in Pakistan.
  • Gold declined by $113 to $4,315 per ounce in the international market.
  • Silver prices also fell, with the per-tola rate settling at Rs6,859.
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Gold prices in Pakistan recorded another major decline on Wednesday, extending their downward trend for the seventh consecutive trading session amid a sharp fall in the global bullion market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs11,300 per tola, bringing the latest rate down to Rs454,036.

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The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs9,688 to Rs389,262. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22-karat gold became cheaper by Rs8,881 and was priced at Rs356,836.

The decline was also witnessed in the international market, where gold prices plunged by $113 to settle at $4,315 per ounce.

Silver prices continued to move lower as well. The price of 24-karat silver fell by Rs270 per tola to Rs6,859, while the rate for 10 grams declined by Rs231 to Rs5,880.

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