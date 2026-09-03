Gold Price in Pakistan Falls by Rs11,300 per Tola on Seventh Consecutive Day

The price of 24-karat gold dropped to Rs454,036 per tola in Pakistan.

Gold declined by $113 to $4,315 per ounce in the international market.

Silver prices also fell, with the per-tola rate settling at Rs6,859.

Gold prices in Pakistan recorded another major decline on Wednesday, extending their downward trend for the seventh consecutive trading session amid a sharp fall in the global bullion market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs11,300 per tola, bringing the latest rate down to Rs454,036.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs9,688 to Rs389,262. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22-karat gold became cheaper by Rs8,881 and was priced at Rs356,836.

The decline was also witnessed in the international market, where gold prices plunged by $113 to settle at $4,315 per ounce.

Silver prices continued to move lower as well. The price of 24-karat silver fell by Rs270 per tola to Rs6,859, while the rate for 10 grams declined by Rs231 to Rs5,880.