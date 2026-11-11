Pakistani Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar, Closes at Rs276.62 in Interbank Market

The Pakistani rupee gained three paisa against the US dollar on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, closing at Rs276.62 in the interbank market.

The Asian Development Bank approved $500 million in disaster financing for Pakistan, aimed at strengthening the country’s ability to respond to emergencies.

The US dollar remained near a two-week high internationally, while global oil prices rebounded amid tensions surrounding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

The Pakistani rupee maintained its gradual recovery against the US dollar on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, registering a modest appreciation in the interbank foreign exchange market despite a stronger dollar internationally and renewed volatility in global oil prices.

According to market data, the local currency closed at Rs276.62 against the US dollar, strengthening by three paisa, or approximately 0.01%, compared with the previous trading session.

On Tuesday, November 10, the rupee had settled at Rs276.65 against the greenback. Wednesday’s movement extended the currency’s marginal gains, reflecting relative stability in the domestic foreign exchange market.

The interbank market recorded a dollar buying rate of Rs276.62 and a selling rate of Rs276.82 at the close of trading.

The rupee’s performance came alongside a significant development in Pakistan’s external financial support, as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved $500 million in contingent disaster financing facilities for the country.

The financing, approved under the bank’s policy-based lending framework, is intended to strengthen Pakistan’s capacity to respond to natural disasters and other qualifying emergencies.

According to the ADB, the contingent disaster financing arrangement will provide timely budgetary assistance following eligible disaster events, helping authorities manage the economic and fiscal consequences of emergencies.

The facility is designed to improve the government’s financial preparedness and reduce pressure on public finances when major disasters require immediate spending.

Meanwhile, international currency markets remained focused on the US dollar, which held near its strongest level in approximately two weeks following higher-than-expected American inflation figures and comments from Federal Reserve officials indicating the possibility of further interest rate increases.

The US Dollar Index, which measures the currency’s performance against a basket of six major currencies, remained steady at 102.22 during early Asian trading on Wednesday.

The index was approaching its highest level since October 28 after gaining approximately 0.5% during Tuesday’s session.

The dollar’s recent strength followed the release of US consumer inflation data showing that prices increased more than economists had anticipated in October.

Higher food and accommodation costs contributed to the inflationary pressure, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve could adopt a tighter monetary policy stance.

Several voting members of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate-setting committee also expressed concern about persistent inflation, encouraging investors to increase their expectations of another interest rate hike.

Market pricing indicated a 91.9% probability of a 25-basis-point increase at the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting, scheduled to conclude on December 9.

This represented an increase from the 84% probability recorded a day earlier, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Investors had largely abandoned expectations that the Federal Reserve would leave interest rates unchanged at the December meeting.

Markets also indicated a 9.1% probability of a larger 50-basis-point increase, while expectations for another rate hike in January strengthened.

The prospect of higher US interest rates supported the dollar against major international currencies, as investors assessed the potential impact of tighter monetary conditions.

During early Asian trading, the euro remained largely unchanged at $1.1168, while the British pound traded at approximately $1.3345.

The US dollar was also steady against the Japanese yen at 158.715 yen.

The Australian dollar gained 0.1% to reach $0.6870, recovering slightly from a seven-month low, while the New Zealand dollar remained unchanged at $0.5605.

Global energy markets added another element of uncertainty for currency traders, with international crude oil prices rising approximately 1% on Wednesday after falling to two-month lows during the previous session.

The recovery followed renewed concerns about tensions involving Iran and the potential consequences for oil supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s security chief stated that Tehran would not permit enriched nuclear material to leave the country, complicating expectations surrounding possible diplomatic negotiations.

Washington has maintained that nuclear issues must form part of any initial discussions with Iran aimed at ending the ongoing US-Israeli conflict.

The developments contributed to renewed caution in oil markets, particularly because of the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for global energy transportation.

By 1412 GMT, Brent crude futures had increased by $1.22, or 1.3%, to $92.71 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also advanced by $1.09, or approximately 1.3%, reaching $87.13 per barrel.

Movements in international oil prices remain particularly important for Pakistan because the country relies heavily on imported petroleum products, making global energy costs a significant factor in its import bill and demand for foreign currency.

In Pakistan’s open currency market, the rupee also strengthened against several major foreign currencies, including the US dollar, euro and UAE dirham.

Against the US dollar, the rupee gained 18 paisa on the buying side and 11 paisa on the selling side. The American currency closed at Rs277.12 for buying and Rs278.33 for selling.

The rupee recorded a stronger improvement against the euro, gaining Rs2.21 in the buying rate and Rs1.84 in the selling rate. The European currency finished at Rs308.37 for buying and Rs311.61 for selling.

Against the UAE dirham, the Pakistani currency appreciated by five paisa on the buying side and two paisa on the selling side, with closing rates of Rs75.48 and Rs76.10, respectively.

The rupee showed mixed movement against the Saudi riyal, gaining five paisa in the buying rate but losing three paisa in the selling rate. The Saudi currency closed at Rs73.79 for buying and Rs74.38 for selling.

The following table shows the closing foreign exchange rates recorded in Pakistan’s open market on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Currency Buying Rate (PKR) Selling Rate (PKR) US Dollar (USD) 277.12 278.33 Euro (EUR) 308.37 311.61 UAE Dirham (AED) 75.48 76.10 Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.79 74.38

The interbank and open-market rates continued to show a difference, with the US dollar trading at a higher price in the retail currency market.

While the rupee’s daily appreciation remained limited, Wednesday’s closing figures reflected continued stability in the interbank market amid international dollar strength, expectations of higher US interest rates and renewed uncertainty in global energy markets.