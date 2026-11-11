Imran Khan Returns to Adiala Jail After Hospital Treatment for Eye and Blood Pressure Issues

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken to PIMS Hospital in Islamabad on Tuesday night for an eye examination and treatment for blood pressure-related concerns.

The 74-year-old PTI founder was returned to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after receiving medical attention, while his lawyers have raised concerns about his deteriorating eyesight.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also transferred from prison to a hospital in Lahore on Tuesday and remains under medical care.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been returned to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after undergoing medical examination and treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, according to officials familiar with the development.

Khan was reportedly transferred from prison to the hospital late on Tuesday, November 10, following health-related concerns that required medical attention. He underwent an eye examination and received treatment for blood pressure issues before being shifted back to his prison cell.

An official familiar with the matter confirmed on Wednesday that the former prime minister had experienced blood pressure-related problems and was provided with the necessary treatment during his hospital visit.

The official said Khan’s medical needs were addressed before authorities arranged his return to Adiala Jail, where he has remained incarcerated amid ongoing legal proceedings.

The hospital visit comes against a backdrop of growing concerns expressed by Khan’s legal representatives regarding his health and access to medical care during detention.

According to his lawyers, the 74-year-old former prime minister has experienced a deterioration in his health while in prison, including significant problems affecting his eyesight.

His legal team has previously claimed that Khan has suffered substantial vision loss in his right eye, raising concerns about his condition and the need for appropriate medical assessment.

Tuesday night’s transfer is believed to be the first publicly reported instance of Khan being taken to a hospital for treatment and subsequently returned to prison since August 2026, when an earlier hospital visit was reportedly cut short.

The latest medical examination also comes as PTI continues to seek greater access to its incarcerated founder through legal representatives and party officials.

According to the party, a Pakistani court has directed prison authorities to facilitate meetings between Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and their legal team.

The court’s directions follow continuing concerns raised by PTI regarding restrictions on meetings with the former prime minister and the ability of his lawyers to consult him on ongoing legal matters.

Khan has been imprisoned since August 5, 2023, following his arrest in Lahore after a conviction in the Toshakhana case. His detention has continued through a series of legal proceedings involving corruption allegations and other cases.

The former prime minister, who was removed from office through a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April 2022, has faced multiple criminal cases since leaving power.

Most of his convictions have subsequently been suspended or overturned, while appeals and other legal proceedings remain pending.

Khan has consistently denied allegations of wrongdoing, maintaining that the cases against him are politically motivated and intended to prevent his return to active politics.

The government has rejected these allegations, maintaining that the legal proceedings are being conducted in accordance with the country’s judicial system.

Despite spending more than three years in prison, Khan remains the central political figure within PTI, with party leaders continuing to consult him on important organisational, parliamentary and political decisions.

Meanwhile, another senior PTI leader, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was also transferred to a hospital on Tuesday after being moved from a prison in Lahore.

Qureshi, who serves as the party’s vice chairman and previously held the position of Pakistan’s foreign minister, was admitted to a medical facility in the provincial capital for treatment.

According to available information, Qureshi remained hospitalised as of Wednesday, although further details regarding his medical condition and the expected duration of his treatment were not immediately disclosed.

The hospitalisations of both senior PTI figures come as the party continues to face legal and political challenges, with its leadership raising concerns about the health, detention conditions and legal access of its imprisoned members.