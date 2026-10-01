Petrol price rises by Rs3.26 per litre, diesel reduced by Rs1.01

Petrol will cost Rs390.66 per litre after an increase of Rs3.26.

High-speed diesel falls by Rs1.01 to Rs399.34 per litre.

The revised prices take effect from October 2.

The federal government has increased the price of petrol and lowered the rate of high-speed diesel under its latest revision of ex-depot petroleum prices, effective October 2.

In a press release issued on October 1, the Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division announced that petrol, also known as motor spirit, would rise to Rs390.66 per litre from Rs387.40, an increase of Rs3.26.

High-speed diesel will cost Rs399.34 per litre, down from Rs400.35 following a reduction of Rs1.01.

The Petroleum Division said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had carried out the revision under the petroleum pricing mechanism prescribed by the federal government.

It attributed the adjustments to global developments affecting petroleum costs, including changes in Platts rates, premiums and incidentals.