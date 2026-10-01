Drone attack shuts down transformer at Madinah power station

Allied forces say Houthis targeted the Taibah Power Distribution Station.

One transformer was shut down, while the overall electricity system remained unaffected.

Forces pledged to continue efforts to protect the two holy mosques.

A drone attack attributed to the Houthi militia struck the Taibah Power Distribution Station in Madinah on Tuesday morning, shutting down one transformer, according to allied forces.

The forces said the incident did not disrupt the overall electricity system.

They described the strike as part of continued Houthi attempts to target the electricity supply line serving the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and other holy sites.

The allied forces said they would continue efforts against the Houthis to protect the two holy mosques.