Punjab government announces transfers and postings of several officers

Chief Minister’s Secretariat gets a new secretary for implementation and a special secretary.

Deputy commissioners appointed in Hafizabad, Kot Addu and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Notification also covers postings in the Irrigation Department and Bhakkar’s revenue administration.

The Punjab government has notified a series of transfers and postings involving the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, district administrations and the Irrigation Department.

According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department, Syed Muhammad Masood Noman has been appointed Secretary (Implementation) at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Abdul Razzaq, previously serving as Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, has been transferred to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat as Special Secretary. Hussain Bahadur Ali Shah has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad.

In another district-level change, Bilal Saleem has been transferred from the post of Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu and appointed Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan. Jawad Haider Shah has been named Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu.

The notification also assigns Usman Khalid to the Irrigation Department as Additional Secretary.

Meanwhile, Rai Zulfiqar Ali has been removed from his posting as Assistant Deputy Commissioner Revenue Bhakkar and designated Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Muhammad Jameel has been posted as Assistant Deputy Commissioner Revenue Bhakkar.