Bodies of Three Pakistanis Killed in MT Honour 25 Operation to Be Repatriated Soon: FO

Five crew members, including three Pakistanis, died during the recovery of the hijacked vessel off Somalia.

Four crew members, including three Pakistanis, were injured and are receiving treatment in Garowe.

Pakistani diplomats are coordinating medical assistance, repatriation of the bodies and the safe return of survivors.

The bodies of three Pakistani crew members killed during an operation to recover the hijacked vessel MT Honour 25 off Somalia’s coast will be brought home as soon as local procedures allow, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

Speaking at his weekly briefing, FO spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan identified the deceased Pakistanis as Rafi Ullah Khan, Syed Kashif Umer and Mahmood Ahmed Ansari. Two crew members of other nationalities also lost their lives during the operation.

Khan said four crew members were injured, including three Pakistanis, and were receiving medical treatment. The surviving crew were initially brought ashore at Bandar Beyla before being safely transferred to Garowe, where the injured were being treated.

The spokesperson said Pakistan remained in close contact with Somali authorities and other stakeholders to arrange care for the injured, bring back the bodies and ensure the safe return of the surviving Pakistani crew.

Explaining the circumstances, Khan said the crew had been held captive since April 11. The recovery operation was intended to secure the vessel and release crew members from several countries, including Pakistan, but five people died during the effort.

He expressed Pakistan’s sorrow over the loss of life and conveyed condolences to the families. The government and people of Pakistan, he said, prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace.

Pakistan’s deputy head of mission was already in Garowe and remained in contact with the hospitalised crew members, while the country’s ambassador to Djibouti was travelling to Addis Ababa to assist with arrangements. Khan said the bodies of the three Pakistanis were in the custody of Pakistani diplomatic representatives in Garowe.

Responding to a question about repatriation, the spokesperson said the bodies would be transported through Addis Ababa airport on Ethiopian Airlines, which operates a direct flight to Pakistan.

He said the timing of the repatriation arrangements would depend on the completion of local procedures and, for the injured survivors, their medical condition. Pakistani diplomatic officials and the government were working to bring the deceased home at the earliest while ensuring that the injured received proper treatment before their return.