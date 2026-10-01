Over 7.5 million citizens receive fuel subsidy since September 15: PM

More than 8.4 million people have registered, with over 7.5 million receiving relief.

The scheme covers motorcycles, rickshaws and vehicles with engines of up to 800cc.

Officials say 10.3 million subsidy tokens have been used across 129 districts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction that more than 7.5 million citizens have received subsidies under the Prime Minister’s Fuel Relief Scheme since its launch on September 15.

Chairing a meeting to review the programme’s progress, the prime minister was informed that registrations had exceeded 8.4 million. Officials said 12.2 million subsidy tokens had been issued, of which 10.3 million had been used.

The scheme supports owners of motorcycles, rickshaws and vehicles with engine capacities of up to 800cc. Its implementation is under way in 129 districts, with officials reporting that all petrol pumps are facilitating citizens under the programme.

Shehbaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment to easing the burden of rising petrol prices on the middle class. He said timely measures were helping eligible citizens access the subsidy.

Now in its third week, the scheme will allow citizens who have already received their first or second subsidy to claim their next instalment from the following week, the meeting was told.

A round-the-clock call centre has been established to assist citizens and petrol pump owners. The Prime Minister’s Office Public Affairs Unit and public representatives are also helping people complete their registration.

The prime minister praised the team responsible for implementing the programme, describing its performance as an example of effective coordination across government departments.

He acknowledged the efforts of the deputy prime minister, the ministers for IT, information, economic affairs and finance, and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

Shehbaz said the database developed through the scheme would also help the government provide support to citizens in the future.