Bilawal urges PTI to end long march without conditions

PPP chairman calls on PTI to end its long march unconditionally.

KP governor briefs Bilawal on terrorist incidents in four districts.

Bilawal urges the provincial government to fulfil its role in tackling terrorism.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to end its long march without conditions, while calling on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to play its part in addressing terrorism and the prevailing war situation.

Bilawal made the remarks during a telephone conversation with KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, in which the two discussed the political situation in the province.

Kundi briefed the PPP chairman on recent terrorist incidents in Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Kohat. He also informed him about an incident involving the shooting down of a drone from Afghanistan.

The former foreign minister stressed that the provincial government should fulfil its responsibilities in responding to terrorism and the current war situation. He also reiterated his call for PTI to end the long march unconditionally.