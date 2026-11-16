Gold Price in Pakistan Drops by Rs 2,000 Per Tola to Rs 408,936 on November 16

Gold prices in Pakistan fell by Rs 2,000 per tola on Monday, November 16, 2026, bringing the new rate to Rs 408,936.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs1,715 to Rs350,596, while international gold prices dropped by $20 to $3,864 per ounce.

Silver also became cheaper by Rs 115 per tola, reaching Rs 5,228, as precious metal prices continued their downward trend.

Gold prices in Pakistan recorded another significant decline on Monday, November 16, 2026, as domestic bullion rates followed a downward movement in the international market, extending the losses witnessed during the previous trading sessions.

According to the latest rates released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,000 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs408,936 compared with Rs410,936 recorded on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs1,715, settling at Rs350,596 against the previous rate of Rs352,311.

The latest reduction follows a series of declines in Pakistan’s gold market, with the precious metal losing Rs700 per tola on Saturday, November 14, after a much larger decrease of Rs4,900 on Friday, November 13.

Over these three reported trading sessions, gold has become cheaper by a combined Rs7,600 per tola, falling from Rs416,536 before Friday’s adjustment to Rs408,936 on Monday.

The downward movement has brought gold prices below the Rs410,000 mark, providing some relief to consumers and jewellery buyers following a period of elevated bullion rates.

International gold prices also weakened on Monday, contributing to the reduction in domestic prices.

According to the reported international market figures, gold declined by $20 per ounce, bringing its price to $3,864 compared with the previous level of $3,884.

Pakistan’s domestic bullion market is influenced by international gold prices, movements in the rupee-dollar exchange rate and prevailing local market conditions.

As gold is internationally priced in US dollars, changes in global rates and currency values can affect the prices quoted by jewellers and bullion traders across Pakistan.

The latest decline comes as investors continue to monitor international financial markets, including developments in US monetary policy, inflation expectations and currency movements.

Gold is widely regarded as a store of value and is frequently purchased by investors seeking to preserve wealth during periods of economic uncertainty.

However, its price can fluctuate in response to changes in global interest rate expectations, demand for the US dollar and investment activity in international bullion markets.

In Pakistan, gold also holds considerable importance for households, particularly because of its traditional use in wedding jewellery, family savings and long-term investments.

The recent reduction in prices may benefit buyers planning jewellery purchases, although retail jewellery prices can differ from the quoted bullion rates because of making charges, design costs and other expenses.

Silver prices also declined on Monday, reflecting the broader weakness in precious metal markets.

The price of silver decreased by Rs115 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs5,228 compared with Rs5,343 recorded during the previous trading session.

The latest adjustment follows Saturday’s decline of Rs124 per tola, taking the combined reduction in silver prices over the two sessions to Rs239.

The following table provides the latest gold and silver rates in Pakistan for Monday, November 16, 2026.

Precious metal Previous price Latest price Change Gold (24K), per tola Rs410,936 Rs408,936 −Rs2,000 Gold (24K), 10 grams Rs352,311 Rs350,596 −Rs1,715 Silver, per tola Rs5,343 Rs5,228 −Rs115 International gold, per ounce $3,884 $3,864 −$20

The recent movement in domestic gold prices shows a consistent decline across the three reported trading sessions.

Date Gold price per tola Daily change November 16, 2026 Rs408,936 −Rs2,000 November 14, 2026 Rs410,936 −Rs700 November 13, 2026 Rs411,636 −Rs4,900

The total reduction of Rs7,600 per tola over these sessions represents a decline of approximately 1.82% from the price prevailing before Friday’s adjustment.

For consumers purchasing larger quantities of gold, the cumulative reduction is significant. For example, the bullion value of five tolas of gold is now Rs38,000 lower than it was before the three reported price reductions.

Despite the recent decrease, gold remains a relatively expensive commodity in Pakistan, particularly for households purchasing jewellery for weddings and other occasions.

The rates announced by the Sarafa Association serve as a benchmark for bullion trading across the country, while actual retail prices may vary depending on gold purity, jewellery-making charges and local market conditions.