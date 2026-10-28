Pakistan Times
October 28, 2026   |   17 جمادی الاول 1448
Cricket Ban Imran Back to Jail US-Iran War 🪙 Gold Price 💵 Currency Rates ⛽ Petrol Price 🕋 Prayer Timings 🌡️ Today's Weather ✈️ Book Flight

Pakistan squad leaves for Hong Kong Sixes under Abbas Afridi

Usman Malik October 28, 2026
  • Pakistan head to Hong Kong to defend their Sixes title.
  • Abbas Afridi leads a seven-member squad in the 12-team competition.
  • The tournament takes place from October 30 to November 1.
WhatsApp Facebook Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source

Pakistan’s cricket squad has departed for Hong Kong to defend its title at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, with all-rounder Abbas Afridi leading the national side.

The three-day tournament will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground from October 30 to November 1. Twelve teams will compete across four groups of three, with Pakistan placed in Pool C.

Also Read:

The seven-member squad comprises captain Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Shahzad and Saad Masood.

Raza Kitchlew will accompany the squad as team manager.

Add PT as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.
Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source
FOLLOW US
WhatsApp Facebook X TikTok YouTube
T20 World Cup T20 WC Schedule Points Table 2027 PSL Cricket Updates

Tags:


Top Headlines

                  

About | Privacy | Terms | Contact Us

Pakistan Times
Logo