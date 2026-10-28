Pakistan squad leaves for Hong Kong Sixes under Abbas Afridi

Pakistan head to Hong Kong to defend their Sixes title.

Abbas Afridi leads a seven-member squad in the 12-team competition.

The tournament takes place from October 30 to November 1.

Pakistan’s cricket squad has departed for Hong Kong to defend its title at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, with all-rounder Abbas Afridi leading the national side.

The three-day tournament will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground from October 30 to November 1. Twelve teams will compete across four groups of three, with Pakistan placed in Pool C.

The seven-member squad comprises captain Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Shahzad and Saad Masood.

Raza Kitchlew will accompany the squad as team manager.