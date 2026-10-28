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French unrest video draws attention to Chinese glass maker

Hamza Ali October 28, 2026
  • A video reportedly filmed during unrest in France shows people failing to smash a luxury store’s glass.
  • The clip was linked to Hengxinfeng Special-Glass Co. Ltd. in China’s Henan province.
  • The company shared the footage on social media, turning it into an unexpected promotional opportunity.
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A Chinese glass manufacturer has gained unexpected publicity after a video reportedly filmed during unrest in France showed people repeatedly trying, and failing, to break a luxury store’s glass.

The footage was linked to Hengxinfeng Special-Glass Co. Ltd., based in China’s Henan province, whose smash-resistant products were said to have withstood the attempts.

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According to the account accompanying the clip, it was recorded during disturbances on October 17 and 18 following student protests over education and living costs.

The company shared the footage on social media as a demonstration of its glass’s durability, using the incident as an opportunity to promote its products.

The clip prompted humorous reactions alongside praise for the glass’s resistance. One comment joked, “First time they’ve ever had to work for it,” while other viewers described the footage as an effective durability demonstration.

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