Hurmat episode 7 leaves viewers divided after Akram’s sudden death

Hurmat’s father Akram dies shortly after a confrontation with his daughter.

Her doubts about her engagement to Tabish draw criticism from viewers.

Dananeer Mobeen’s emotional performance earns praise amid debate over her character’s decisions.

The seventh episode of Pakistani drama Hurmat took a tragic turn with the sudden death of Hurmat’s father, Akram, leaving viewers shocked and divided over the events leading up to it.

different universes, same heartbreak… she lost her dad in both of them #Hurmat https://t.co/wS8gz8zttd — HªNª🇵🇸 (@lily_yalillylil) October 27, 2026

Aired on October 26, the episode focused on Hurmat’s growing uncertainty about her engagement to Tabish after learning about his childhood trauma. The drama, starring Dananeer Mobeen and Shahveer Jafry, explored how that revelation affected her willingness to continue the relationship.

Hurmat also confronted her strict father over his undisclosed past. Akram’s death shortly after their clash added an emotional twist to the episode and prompted debate about her choices. The sequence of events does not, however, establish that the confrontation caused his death.

#Hurmat took her own father’s life 💔 https://t.co/m4QSa5MCq6 — Sara✨🇵🇸 (@saraanwar45) October 27, 2026

Some viewers praised Dananeer’s intense performance and welcomed the emotional depth of the storyline. Others criticised Hurmat for distancing herself from Tabish after discovering his painful childhood experiences.

Her response led some viewers to describe her behaviour as hypocritical, while others called her “her own worst enemy.” For these viewers, sympathy for Hurmat gave way to frustration as her decisions placed further strain on her relationships.