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Pakistan team departs for Hong Kong Sixes title defence

Babar Khan October 28, 2026
  • Pakistan will defend their title at the Hong Kong Sixes from October 30 to November 1.
  • All-rounder Abbas Afridi will captain the seven-member squad.
  • The tournament features 12 teams across four groups, with Pakistan in Group C.
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Pakistan’s cricket team has departed for Hong Kong to defend its title at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, scheduled for October 30 to November 1, 24NewsHD TV reported on Tuesday.

All-rounder Abbas Afridi will lead the national side in the three-day competition, which brings together 12 teams divided into four groups. Pakistan have been drawn in Group C.

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The seven-member squad comprises Abbas Afridi, Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Shahzad and Saad Masood.

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