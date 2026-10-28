Pakistan team departs for Hong Kong Sixes title defence

Pakistan will defend their title at the Hong Kong Sixes from October 30 to November 1.

All-rounder Abbas Afridi will captain the seven-member squad.

The tournament features 12 teams across four groups, with Pakistan in Group C.

Pakistan’s cricket team has departed for Hong Kong to defend its title at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, scheduled for October 30 to November 1, 24NewsHD TV reported on Tuesday.

All-rounder Abbas Afridi will lead the national side in the three-day competition, which brings together 12 teams divided into four groups. Pakistan have been drawn in Group C.

The seven-member squad comprises Abbas Afridi, Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Shahzad and Saad Masood.