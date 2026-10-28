UAE honours flydubai captain and crew after mid-flight emergency

Captain Smit Machchhar and the crew were recognised for their actions during a September 30 cockpit attack.

All 174 passengers and eight crew members survived after the aircraft landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The First Class Order of Zayed II medals were presented at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi on October 27.

The UAE has honoured flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar and fellow crew members for their actions during a mid-flight emergency that ended with all 182 people on board reaching safety.

Terror was met with courage. Courage was met with honour. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed embraces Captain Smit Machchhar, hero of flydubai Flight FZ1073, honoured with the Order of Zayed II. In the UAE, bravery knows no nationality. Heroes are treated as heroes. 🇦🇪🇮🇳 https://t.co/338raPFbyZ— Mona Alhmoudi، منى الحمودي (@monaalhmoudi) October 27, 2026

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed awarded them the First Class Order of Zayed II. Dubai’s Sheikh Hamdan presented the medals during an emotional ceremony in Abu Dhabi on October 27, recognising their professionalism and efforts to protect those aboard.

The incident occurred on September 30 aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073, when an attack inside the cockpit sent the Boeing 737 into a steep dive.

Machchhar, an Indian captain, sustained serious injuries during the attack but managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and restrain the co-pilot.

Other pilots subsequently brought the aircraft under control and landed it safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. All 174 passengers and eight crew members survived.

The ceremony featured emotional embraces as the captain and crew received recognition for their response to the emergency.