Mohsin Naqvi turns 48 as friends and political figures extend birthday wishes

Mohsin Naqvi marks his 48th birthday on October 28, receiving greetings from relatives, friends and political figures.

His career spans journalism, the media business, public administration and cricket management.

The interior minister and PCB chairman also serves as president of the Asian Cricket Council.

Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi turned 48 on Wednesday, October 28, with relatives, friends, political figures and well-wishers sending birthday greetings and prayers.

Born in Lahore on October 28, 1978, Naqvi comes from a Syed family with ancestral roots in Jhang. Before entering government and cricket administration, he built his career in journalism and established a media group with television channels serving several Pakistani cities and overseas audiences.

Naqvi attended Crescent Model School and graduated from Government College Lahore. He later travelled to the United States for further studies, obtaining a journalism degree from Ohio University.

His professional journey began with an internship at CNN. He went on to work as a producer covering Pakistan before becoming the American news network’s regional head for South Asia.

At the age of 30, Naqvi established City 42, a television news channel focused on Lahore. He subsequently expanded the business through City Media Group, adding television channels, news platforms and a newspaper.

The group’s outlets include 24 News, Faisalabad’s City 41, Rohi TV for southern Punjab, Karachi’s City 21 and UK 44 for overseas Pakistanis. It also publishes Daily City 42.

Naqvi moved into public administration on January 22, 2023, when the Election Commission of Pakistan appointed him caretaker chief minister of Punjab. He held the position until February 26, 2024.

His administration pursued development projects, hospital improvements and governance initiatives. The pace associated with the execution of projects during his tenure became widely known as “Mohsin Speed.”

On February 6, 2024, Naqvi was elected unopposed as PCB chairman for a three-year term. His responsibilities have included cricket administration, stadium renovation projects and preparations connected with the ICC Champions Trophy.

He joined Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s federal cabinet on March 11, 2024, taking charge of the interior and narcotics control portfolios.

His government responsibilities cover internal security, counterterrorism, law and order, narcotics control and administrative affairs concerning Islamabad. He has also been involved in Pakistan’s mediation efforts between Iran and the United States.

In April 2024, Naqvi was elected to the Senate from Punjab as an independent candidate backed by the ruling coalition.

He took on a further role in regional cricket administration in April 2025, assuming the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council for a two-year term.

Political, social and public circles joined his family and friends in extending wishes for his health and well-being on his 48th birthday.