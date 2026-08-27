Pakistan Pacer Hassan Ali Performs Umrah, Shares Heartfelt Message

Hassan Ali shared a message after performing Umrah.

The Pakistan fast bowler described Umrah as a journey of peace, blessings and closeness to Allah.

He prayed for acceptance of prayers, forgiveness of sins and peace in people’s hearts.

Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali has shared a heartfelt message after performing Umrah, describing the pilgrimage as a spiritual journey filled with peace and blessings.

In a post on social media, Hassan Ali wrote, “Umrah — a journey of peace, blessings, and closeness to Allah.”

The cricketer also offered prayers for everyone, asking Allah to accept every prayer, forgive every sin and fill people’s hearts with peace.

“May Allah accept every prayer, forgive every sin, and fill our hearts with His peace. Ameen,” Hassan Ali wrote.

The Pakistan pacer’s message reflected the spiritual significance of his Umrah journey, as he expressed gratitude and shared prayers with his followers.