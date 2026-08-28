AJK PM Iftikhar Gilani Takes Oath, Pledges Development and Prosperity

Iftikhar Gilani takes oath as the newly elected prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Acting AJK President Chaudhry Tariq Farooq administers the oath of office.

Gilani thanks PML-N leadership for placing confidence in him.

Newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Iftikhar Gilani has formally taken oath of office, beginning his tenure with a pledge to promote development, prosperity and public welfare across the region.

Acting AJK President Chaudhry Tariq Farooq administered the oath to Gilani, who later addressed the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and outlined his commitment to working collectively for the region’s progress.

During his address, Gilani expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for their support and confidence in his leadership. He also thanked the party leadership and all those who backed him for the office of prime minister.

The newly elected premier said transforming Azad Kashmir into a model of development and prosperity would require collective efforts rather than the work of any individual or government alone.

Gilani stressed that the support and cooperation of members of the Legislative Assembly would be essential for achieving the government’s objectives. He pledged to work with lawmakers across the assembly for the betterment of Azad Kashmir and the welfare of its people.

He said his government would move forward through cooperation and collective responsibility, with development and prosperity remaining among its key priorities.