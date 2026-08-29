Field Marshal Asim Munir Visits POF Wah, Stresses Defence Self-Reliance

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah and reviewed its defence production capabilities.

He witnessed trials of locally designed and manufactured weapons and ammunition.

Two new industrial plants are being installed and are expected to begin production by the end of this year.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed the commitment to defence self-reliance, indigenous production and technological innovation.

Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah, where he reviewed the country’s defence manufacturing capabilities and emphasised the importance of strengthening self-reliance in the defence sector.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Pakistan’s largest defence industrial complex, POF in Wah.



The visit underscored military’s commitment to advancing self-reliance, indigenous production and technological innovation in… pic.twitter.com/7RvwgSFNkK — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) August 29, 2026

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Asim Munir witnessed trials of weapons and ammunition that have been designed and manufactured locally. The visit highlighted ongoing efforts to expand indigenous defence production and strengthen Pakistan’s domestic defence industrial capacity.

During the visit, the field marshal was given a detailed briefing on POF’s production capabilities, its potential for defence exports and its role in strengthening the country’s defence industrial base.

Officials also briefed him on initiatives aimed at transforming POF into a corporate entity, along with measures being taken to enhance indigenous manufacturing and upgrade existing production capabilities.

According to ISPR, two new industrial plants are currently being installed at the defence industrial complex. Production at the new facilities is expected to begin by the end of the current year, further expanding POF’s manufacturing capacity.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterated the importance of reducing dependence on external sources by strengthening domestic defence manufacturing capabilities. He reaffirmed the commitment to promoting self-reliance, indigenous production and technological innovation within Pakistan’s defence sector.