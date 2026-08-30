Atif Aslam Releases ‘Hun Ishq Main’ Music Video Featuring Yumna Zaidi

Atif Aslam has released the official music video for “Hun Ishq Main,” featuring Yumna Zaidi.

The video also stars Mustafa Afridi and has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Saife Hasan.

Raj Ranjodh has written and composed the song, while Shiraz Uppal has produced the music.

Pakistani music star Atif Aslam has released the much-awaited official music video for his song “Hun Ishq Main,” bringing him together on screen with acclaimed actress Yumna Zaidi for the first time.

The official video, titled “Hun Ishq Main – Atif Aslam ft. Yumna Zaidi | When Love Hurts The Most,” premiered on YouTube on Saturday, August 29, after days of anticipation surrounding the collaboration. Atif had earlier shared the first look of the project, generating considerable excitement among fans ahead of its release.

The music video features Atif Aslam and Yumna Zaidi alongside Mustafa Afridi. It has been directed by veteran actor and filmmaker Saife Hasan, adding a cinematic treatment to the emotionally intense song. The visuals revolve around love, complicated relationships, betrayal and emotional pain, complementing the darker mood of the track.

“Hun Ishq Main” has been composed by Raj Ranjodh, who has also written its lyrics, while the music has been produced by renowned Pakistani musician Shiraz Uppal. Atif Aslam provides the vocals.

Lyrically, the song focuses on the emptiness left behind after separation. Instead of presenting love only through romance, the track explores its painful side, including loneliness, emotional distance, longing and the feeling of losing one’s identity after a relationship falls apart.

The recurring plea to be held before the soul is consumed by pain forms one of the central ideas of the song, while other parts describe feeling alone even when surrounded by people. The lyrics also portray relationships that have turned cold and wounds that continue to hurt, reinforcing the song’s theme of emotional isolation.

Yumna Zaidi’s appearance has been one of the biggest talking points surrounding the project. The popular television actress shares the screen with Atif in a dramatic storyline rather than appearing only in a conventional performance-based music video. Their pairing had already attracted attention after Atif unveiled the project’s poster earlier this week.

The release is also part of a significant new musical phase for Atif Aslam. “Hun Ishq Main” is included in his latest album “Subah Aye Na,” which marked his return with a full studio album after a long gap. The audio version of the song was released as part of the album on July 31, 2026.