KP Announces Electric Bike Scheme for Working Women and Female Students

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved an electric bike scheme for working women and female students.

E-bikes will be distributed on merit and through a transparent process, according to the provincial government.

The number of bikes, eligibility requirements and application procedure have not yet been announced.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch an electric bike scheme for working women and female students, aimed at providing them with a more independent and reliable means of transportation across the province.

The initiative, approved by Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and the provincial cabinet, follows similar electric mobility programmes introduced in Punjab and Sindh.

Under the Electric Bike Scheme 2026, eligible women and students will be provided electric motorcycles. However, the provincial government has not yet disclosed the total number of bikes that will be distributed under the programme.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said the distribution process would be conducted transparently and strictly on merit to ensure the facility reaches deserving women and female students.

The chief minister said the scheme would be formally launched soon. Important details, including eligibility criteria, the procedure for submitting applications and other requirements, are expected to be announced at the official launch.

Applicants have therefore been advised to wait for the government’s formal announcement before applying, as no application procedure has yet been released.

The initiative is intended particularly to improve mobility for female students and working women who need regular transportation for educational institutions and workplaces. Electric motorcycles could provide beneficiaries with an independent mode of travel while also supporting the province’s transition towards cleaner transportation.

The provincial government’s plans are not limited to electric motorcycles. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also announced that an electric rickshaw scheme would be introduced following the e-bike project.

According to the chief minister, the electric bike and planned electric rickshaw initiatives are part of broader efforts to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cleaner and more environmentally friendly by encouraging the use of electric vehicles.

Further information about the number of e-bikes, eligibility conditions, application dates and the distribution mechanism will be released when the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government formally launches the scheme.