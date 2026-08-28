Javed Miandad Gets Emotional While Speaking About Imran Khan, Calls for His Release

Javed Miandad made an emotional appeal for the release of his longtime teammate Imran Khan.

The Pakistan cricket legend described Imran as an honest man he has known since the 1970s.

Miandad recalled their decades-long association, including Pakistan’s historic 1992 World Cup campaign.

Pakistan cricket legend Javed Miandad has made an emotional appeal for the release of his former teammate and 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan.

A clip from Miandad’s recent interview circulated widely on social media on August 28, with the former Pakistan captain becoming emotional while speaking about his decades-long association with Imran.

Former Pakistan Cricket Team Captain, Javed Miandad raised voice for Imran Khan. The world knows about his honesty and how he has been kept in jail illegally. It’s time to stop the fascism on Imran Khan! #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/ezLJsJ9BMv — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 28, 2026

Miandad described Imran as an honest man and referred to the long history they share, dating back to the 1970s. Having spent years playing alongside him for Pakistan, Miandad based his remarks on his personal experience of knowing the former captain.

The two cricket greats were among the most prominent members of Pakistan’s national team during a defining period in the country’s cricket history. Their association ultimately included Pakistan’s memorable 1992 World Cup triumph, when Imran captained the national side and Miandad played a crucial role in the successful campaign.

During the interview, Miandad’s remarks took an emotional turn as he spoke about his former teammate and called for his release.

The clip quickly gained attention online, particularly among Imran Khan’s supporters and cricket fans, with many highlighting the significance of the comments coming from someone who shared the dressing room with him for many years.

Miandad and Imran have had a long and sometimes complicated public relationship, with Miandad expressing differing political views about the former prime minister over the years. His latest comments, however, focused primarily on their personal history and his assessment of Imran’s character.

The emotional appeal has once again brought attention to one of Pakistan cricket’s most famous partnerships, decades after Miandad and Imran played together during some of the national team’s most memorable years.