Atif Aslam Teases ‘Hun Ishq Main’ Music Video Featuring Yumna Zaidi

Atif Aslam has unveiled the first poster for the upcoming music video of “Hun Ishq Main.”

Yumna Zaidi will star opposite the singer, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

The track is part of Atif’s new album “Subah Aye Na,” his first full studio album in nearly two decades.

Atif Aslam has offered fans a first glimpse of his upcoming music video “Hun Ishq Main,” confirming that acclaimed Pakistani actor Yumna Zaidi will feature as the female lead.

The singer unveiled the official poster on Instagram, showing Atif and Yumna standing alongside a sports car. The stylish first look has quickly attracted attention, particularly because it brings the two popular stars together on screen for the first time.

The announcement has generated excitement among Atif’s devoted fanbase, widely known as the Aadeez, with fans eagerly anticipating another major music project from the singer.

Adding to the anticipation, the music video has been directed by filmmaker Saife Hasan. While the poster offers an early indication of the visual style of the project, details about the storyline have so far been kept under wraps.

“Hun Ishq Main” is part of Atif Aslam’s new album “Subah Aye Na,” which marks a significant return to the full-length album format for the singer. It is his first complete studio album in nearly two decades, following “Meri Kahani,” which was released in 2008.

Throughout his career, Atif has delivered several widely popular songs, including “Tere Bin,” “Pehli Nazar Mein” and “Dil Diyan Gallan.” His Coke Studio performances have also attracted huge audiences, with renditions including “Tajdar-e-Haram,” “Jal Pari” and “Man Aamadeh Am” becoming some of his most recognised performances.

The audio of “Hun Ishq Main” is already available on music streaming platforms, while the upcoming video is expected to introduce a visual narrative to accompany the track.

The project is drawing additional attention because it marks the first on-screen pairing of Atif Aslam and Yumna Zaidi. The collaboration brings together one of Pakistan’s most prominent singers and one of the country’s leading television actors.

Yumna has established herself as one of Pakistan’s most acclaimed television performers and has received multiple Lux Style Awards. She gained particularly widespread recognition through the hit television drama “Tere Bin” and made her film debut with “Nayab” in 2024.

Neither Atif nor Yumna has yet revealed further details about the music video’s storyline or confirmed its release date. For now, the newly released poster serves as the first official look at their much-anticipated collaboration.