PIMS Tragedy: Initial Inquiry Report Submitted to PM, Action Recommended Against Those Responsible

Initial inquiry report into the PIMS tragedy has been submitted to the prime minister.

Report identifies causes of the incident and recommends action against responsible and absent staff.

Treatment facilities and fire safety arrangements at PIMS have been described as inadequate.

Immediate fire safety audits have been ordered at all federally administered government hospitals.

The initial investigation report into the PIMS tragedy has been submitted to the prime minister, with the inquiry committee reportedly identifying the causes behind the incident and recommending immediate action against those found responsible.

According to sources, the report was submitted by former interior secretary Shahid Khan, who headed the inquiry committee. The document carries the signatures of all members of the committee and contains findings based on an examination of the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The report has determined the factors that contributed to the incident as well as the officials and staff whose conduct came under scrutiny. It has also recommended action against relevant personnel who were absent from duty at the time.

As part of the investigation, the committee examined the difficulties faced by rescue teams during the emergency. Interviews with hospital management officials and doctors were also conducted, while statements from fire brigade personnel and rescue teams have been included in the report.

The inquiry has raised serious concerns over the facilities available at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), particularly its preparedness to deal with a fire emergency. According to the report, both treatment facilities and fire safety arrangements at the hospital were inadequate.

Based on its findings, the committee has recommended immediate action against those held responsible for shortcomings linked to the tragedy.

Separately, Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal has directed authorities to immediately begin fire safety audits at all government hospitals operating under the federal government.

The audits will include a detailed assessment of fire alarm systems, firefighting equipment, emergency exits and evacuation routes. Electrical systems and other potential fire hazards within hospital buildings will also be examined to identify risks and strengthen emergency preparedness.

The move comes in the aftermath of the PIMS tragedy and is aimed at assessing whether federal hospitals have adequate arrangements in place to protect patients, attendants and healthcare workers during fire emergencies.

Meanwhile, a high-level inspection team is expected to visit PIMS on August 29 to examine conditions at the hospital. The team will inspect different departments and receive briefings on their operations and safety arrangements.

Authorities have also cancelled the leave of heads of clinical and non-clinical departments and directed them to ensure their presence at the hospital on August 29 during the inspection.