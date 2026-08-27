Pakistan, India Set for High-Profile WCL 2026 Clash in Dubai

The World Championship of Legends 2026 will be held in Dubai and Sharjah from October 3 to 18.

Pakistan and India are scheduled to face each other in Dubai in one of the tournament’s most anticipated matches.

Shahid Afridi will represent Pakistan, while Australian star David Warner is set to make his WCL debut.

Pakistan and India are set to renew their cricket rivalry in Dubai during the third edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), which will take place in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to October 18, 2026.

Matches will be staged across Dubai and Sharjah, with the Pakistan-India encounter expected to be one of the major attractions of the tournament.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will represent Pakistan in the competition, adding further star power to the side. Australian batting great David Warner is also set to feature in the WCL for the first time.

Bangladesh will join the tournament for its third season, further expanding the competition featuring former international cricket stars.

Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan said the team would enter the new season aiming to secure the title. He pointed to Pakistan’s performances in the previous two editions and expressed confidence about the team’s prospects this time.

According to Khan, Pakistan performed strongly in both earlier seasons and will now look to turn those performances into a successful title campaign in the third edition.

The Dubai fixture against India is expected to generate particular interest, with matches between the two sides traditionally attracting significant attention from cricket fans.