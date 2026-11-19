Pakistan Imports Record 15,000 Tons of LPG from Abu Dhabi to Strengthen Winter Supply

Pakistan has received its largest-ever single LPG shipment of 15,000 metric tons from Abu Dhabi at the Engro Vopak Terminal.

The shipment follows new government guidelines allowing state-owned companies, including SSGC LPG Limited, to take a leading role in bulk LPG imports.

Additional shipments are expected to improve winter supplies, particularly in mountainous regions, and help stabilise domestic LPG prices.

Pakistan has received a record shipment of 15,000 metric tons of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Abu Dhabi, marking a significant development in the country’s efforts to strengthen energy supplies and address potential shortages during the winter season.

The shipment, described as the largest single LPG consignment imported into Pakistan by sea, arrived at the Engro Vopak Terminal under newly introduced government guidelines aimed at improving the country’s LPG procurement and distribution system.

The revised framework allows state-owned energy companies, including SSGC LPG Limited, to play a greater role in arranging large-scale LPG imports, with the objective of ensuring more reliable supplies and reducing dependence on traditional import routes.

Special Secretary Petroleum Mirza Nasir ud Din Mashood described the arrival of the shipment as an important step towards developing stronger and more dependable LPG supply chains in Pakistan.

The initiative comes as demand for LPG typically increases during the winter months, particularly in northern and mountainous regions where households rely heavily on LPG cylinders for cooking and heating due to limited access to piped natural gas.

In previous years, disruptions along the border with Iran created challenges for LPG supplies, contributing to shortages and price fluctuations in several parts of the country.

The government is now seeking to diversify import sources and strengthen maritime LPG deliveries to reduce the risk of similar disruptions and ensure a more consistent supply throughout the year.

Officials indicated that additional LPG shipments are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, including another consignment scheduled for Karachi, as part of efforts to maintain adequate domestic stocks during the peak winter demand period.

The increased availability of imported LPG is also expected to help ease pressure on domestic prices by improving supply in markets that have previously experienced shortages.

Alongside the import arrangements, the government plans to support vulnerable households through targeted subsidies intended to make LPG more affordable for low-income consumers.

The latest shipment represents part of a broader effort to improve Pakistan’s LPG supply infrastructure, strengthen procurement arrangements and ensure that sufficient fuel remains available in regions where alternative energy sources are limited.