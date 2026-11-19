Pakistan Faces Possible Internet Slowdown After Fault in Submarine Cable Near Coast

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reported a fault in the international SMW-5 submarine cable approximately 11 kilometres off Pakistan’s coast.

Internet users across the country may experience slower speeds and connectivity disruptions while restoration work continues.

Internet traffic is being redirected through alternative international links to minimise disruption, while the repair timeline remains uncertain.

Internet users across Pakistan could experience slower browsing speeds and connectivity problems following a fault in an international submarine cable located near the country’s coastline, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced.

According to the telecom regulator, a technical fault has been detected in the South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 5 (SMW-5) submarine cable system, approximately 11 kilometres off the Pakistani coast.

(Cont’d): PTA is in close coordination with the concerned stakeholders and will continue to monitor the situation to facilitate the earliest possible restoration of normal internet services across the country. #SMW5 #SubmarineCableFault #InternetDisruption #InternetUpdate #PakistanInternet #ConnectivityUpdate #InternetServices #DigitalPakistan #PTA #TransworldAssociates #TelecomUpdate #NetworkRestoration #StayConnected #InternetConnectivity — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) November 18, 2026

The disruption could affect internet services nationwide, potentially resulting in reduced speeds and intermittent connectivity issues for residential and commercial users.

PTA said the relevant technical teams are working to determine the exact nature of the fault and assess the time required to restore normal operations. However, no confirmed timeline for completing repairs has been announced.

The authority is maintaining close coordination with Transworld Associates (TWA) and the SMW-5 consortium to investigate the problem and facilitate restoration of the affected international cable system.

To reduce the impact on internet users, international data traffic is currently being redirected through alternative connectivity routes. The temporary arrangement is intended to maintain internet availability and minimise potential service interruptions while the damaged cable is being repaired.

PTA said efforts are underway to ensure internet services remain operational across the country, with the authority continuously monitoring network conditions and coordinating with relevant operators.

The SMW-5 submarine cable is part of Pakistan’s international telecommunications infrastructure, providing connectivity to global networks. Technical faults in such systems can affect international internet capacity and lead to slower speeds when traffic is transferred to alternative routes.

This is not the first time the SMW-5 cable has experienced technical problems this year. On July 1, 2026, a fault in the same international submarine cable system caused internet connectivity issues across Pakistan.

The earlier disruption affected users in different parts of the country before the fault was resolved on July 3, allowing services to return to normal.

The latest incident has again raised concerns about potential internet disruptions, particularly for businesses, online services and individuals who depend on stable international connectivity.