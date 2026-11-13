Pakistan Cuts Petrol Price to Rs332, Diesel to Rs360 Per Litre from November 13

Petrol prices have been reduced by Rs3 per litre, bringing the new rate down from Rs335 to Rs332.

High-speed diesel has become cheaper by Rs4 per litre, with the revised price fixed at Rs360.

The new petroleum prices will take effect from November 13, 2026, following another reduction announced a day earlier.

The federal government has announced another reduction in petroleum product prices, lowering petrol and high-speed diesel rates by Rs3 and Rs4 per litre, respectively, with the revised prices taking effect across Pakistan from November 13, 2026.

According to a press release issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday, November 12, the price of petrol has been reduced from Rs335 to Rs332 per litre, providing further relief to consumers.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered by Rs4 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs360 compared with the previous price of Rs364 per litre.

The latest adjustment marks another consecutive reduction in fuel prices, following revised rates that came into effect on November 12.

During the previous adjustment, petrol prices were reduced by Rs3 per litre, while high-speed diesel became cheaper by Rs7 per litre.

With the two successive reductions, petrol prices have declined by a combined Rs6 per litre, while diesel prices have fallen by Rs11 per litre.

OGRA stated that the revised ex-depot prices were calculated in accordance with the petroleum pricing mechanism approved by the federal government.

The updated rates will become effective from November 13, replacing the prices applicable on November 12.

Petrol is widely used in motorcycles, cars and other private vehicles, while high-speed diesel is primarily consumed by commercial transport, heavy vehicles, agricultural machinery and industrial operations.

Changes in diesel prices are particularly significant for Pakistan’s transportation and agricultural sectors, where fuel expenses contribute to operating costs.

The latest notification confirms the revised rates for petrol and high-speed diesel, while no additional changes to other petroleum product prices were specified in the announcement.