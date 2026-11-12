Mir Nadir Magsi Wins 11th Thal Desert Jeep Rally in South Punjab

Mir Nadir Magsi secured first position in the Prepared Category at the 11th Thal Desert Jeep Rally.

The competition featured a 210-kilometre desert track covering Layyah, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh, with leading male and female off-road racers participating.

Cultural activities, traditional sports and musical performances were also organised alongside the racing competition.

The 11th Thal Desert Jeep Rally concluded in South Punjab, with renowned off-road racer Mir Nadir Magsi securing first position in the Prepared Category after competing against some of Pakistan’s leading motorsport drivers.

The event featured a challenging 210-kilometre racing track extending across three districts, including Layyah, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh. Racers from different parts of the country participated in various categories, while spectators attended the competition and accompanying cultural activities.

The rally was organised under the supervision of Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division Chaudhry Ishfaq Ahmad, with coordination between the divisional and district administrations, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), police, Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments.

Security, traffic management and emergency response arrangements were made along the racing route to facilitate participants, support teams and visitors.

Mir Nadir Magsi, one of Pakistan’s most experienced off-road racing drivers, emerged as the winner of the Prepared Category, which featured specially modified vehicles designed for competitive desert racing.

Several other prominent drivers participated in the event, including Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali, Ronnie Patel, Asif Fazal Chaudhry, Faisal Shadi Khel, Zain Mahmood, Gohar Sanghi and Mansoor Haleem.

In the Prepared Category’s other divisions, Arbaz Khan secured first position in Category B, while Umar Iqbal Kanju won Category C. Zafar Baloch finished first in Category D.

Women racers also competed in the event, with Deena Patel securing first position in the Women’s Prepared Category. Salma Khan Marwat and other female drivers were among the participants.

The Stock Category, which features vehicles competing under a different set of technical regulations, included Syed Asif Imam, Rab Nawaz Joya, Hassan Jhandir, Falak Sher Baloch and Aila Malik among its notable competitors.

The participation of experienced drivers and emerging racers from different regions reflected the continued interest in off-road motorsport events across Pakistan.

Alongside the racing competition, organisers arranged several cultural and recreational activities highlighting the traditions of South Punjab.

Traditional tent-pegging, bull races, folk games, musical performances and qawwali programmes were included in the event’s schedule, attracting families and visitors beyond the motorsport community.

A drivers’ and navigators’ conference was held at Taunsa Barrage, accompanied by a musical programme as part of the rally’s activities.

The prize distribution ceremony took place in Muzaffargarh, where winning drivers were recognised for their performances in the different racing categories.

A Qawwali Night was also organised in connection with the closing activities, featuring performances by Ramzan Jani and other artists.

The Thal Desert Jeep Rally is among Pakistan’s recognised off-road motorsport events, attracting professional and amateur drivers to compete on desert tracks in South Punjab.

The Thal Desert, spread across parts of Punjab, is known for its sand dunes, rural settlements and traditional cultural activities. The annual rally brings visitors to the region and provides opportunities for local businesses involved in accommodation, transport, food services and retail.

The event also provides a platform for local artisans, cultural performers and small businesses to engage with visitors attending the competition and related programmes.

Administrative arrangements for the rally involved multiple government departments responsible for managing the racing route, public safety, traffic movement and emergency services across the participating districts.

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab was among the organisations involved in coordinating the event, which combined competitive desert racing with cultural programmes and public entertainment.

The rally concluded with the announcement of winners across the different racing categories and the distribution of prizes to participating drivers.