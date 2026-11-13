Lahore Police Arrest Beggar, Recover Over Rs 300,000 in Cash

Lahore’s Shadbagh police arrested a beggar and recovered more than Rs300,000 in cash from his possession.

Police said the suspect was begging in public despite an existing ban and allegedly using emotional appeals to collect money.

Lahore City Police have arrested 496 beggars so far this year under anti-begging enforcement measures.

Lahore Police arrested a beggar in the Shadbagh area on Thursday and recovered more than Rs300,000 in cash from his possession during an operation against illegal begging.

According to police officials, the suspect was found openly soliciting money from members of the public despite restrictions on begging in the city.

Police alleged that the man was loudly appealing to passersby and using emotional tactics to persuade people to give him money.

During the arrest, officers searched the suspect and recovered cash exceeding Rs300,000, raising questions about the amount of money he had collected.

The suspect was taken into custody, and police registered a case against him under the relevant anti-begging law.

Officials said the arrest was part of ongoing enforcement operations targeting individuals involved in begging across Lahore.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police (SP) City stated that Lahore City Police have arrested 496 beggars since the beginning of 2026 as part of efforts to enforce restrictions on begging in public places.

Police have continued taking action against individuals found violating anti-begging regulations in different areas of the provincial capital.