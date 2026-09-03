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Pakistan Cricket Team Meets King Charles at Clarence House

PT Web Desk September 3, 2026
  • King Charles welcomed Pakistan’s national cricket team and PCB officials at Clarence House in London.
  • Captain Babar Azam presented the monarch with a cricket bat signed by the team.
  • The King encouraged the players ahead of their third Test against England at Edgbaston.
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Pakistan’s national men’s cricket team, members of the support staff and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met King Charles III at Clarence House in London.

Captain Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Mohammad Abbas, Abdullah Shafique, Azan Awais, Sajid Khan and Mohammad Ali were among the players who attended the meeting.

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White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and High Performance Director Aaqib Javed were also present, along with the British high commissioner.

King Charles interacted with the players and encouraged them ahead of the final Test of their three-match series against England. Pakistan trail the hosts 2-0, with the third Test scheduled at Edgbaston in Birmingham from September 9 to 13.

During the meeting, Babar presented King Charles with a cricket bat signed by members of the Pakistan team.

The Royal Family shared images from the meeting on its official social media account, confirming that the King had welcomed the Pakistan national cricket team to Clarence House.

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