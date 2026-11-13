NDMA Issues Rain and Snowfall Alert Across Pakistan, Warns of Landslides and Travel Disruptions

NDMA has issued a weather alert forecasting rain, thunderstorms and strong winds across Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Potohar, Murree, Galiyat and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with snowfall and hail possible in mountainous areas.

Authorities have warned of landslides, slippery roads and travel disruptions, advising residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary journeys in vulnerable areas.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather advisory warning of widespread rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and possible snowfall across several parts of Pakistan, with particular concerns over landslides and hazardous road conditions in mountainous regions.

The alert, issued through NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), forecasts unsettled weather in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the advisory, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several areas of Punjab, particularly the Potohar region, are expected to experience rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated locations in the Potohar region, Murree and Galiyat, where changing weather conditions could affect road travel and outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, fog and smog are expected to develop during nighttime hours in several districts of Punjab, potentially reducing visibility and creating difficulties for motorists.

The affected areas include Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Multan, Kot Addu and Bahawalpur, along with surrounding localities.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the weather system is expected to bring widespread rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms to several northern, central and southern districts.

The NDMA has forecast rain in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur and Mohmand.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi.

Other areas likely to receive rainfall and strong winds include Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan.

The authority has indicated that intermittent rainfall may continue across both mountainous and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with heavier showers expected in several upper districts.

Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad have been identified among the areas where heavy rainfall is particularly likely.

The advisory also warns of possible snowfall in higher-altitude areas, while isolated hailstorms may occur in some locations.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, mostly cloudy conditions are forecast, accompanied by strong winds, rain and thunderstorms across several areas.

Mountainous regions could experience difficult travelling conditions due to rainfall, snowfall and reduced road safety, particularly along routes vulnerable to landslides.

The NDMA has warned that heavy precipitation in mountainous terrain may increase the risk of landslides, while wet and snow-covered roads could become slippery and dangerous for motorists.

Travellers planning journeys to Murree, Galiyat, northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir have been advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.

Motorists have also been urged to remain attentive to changing road conditions, particularly in areas where rainfall, fog or snowfall could reduce visibility and affect vehicle movement.

The authority has directed relevant government departments, emergency response organisations and local administrations to remain alert and maintain preparedness for possible weather-related incidents.

Officials have been instructed to monitor vulnerable roads, landslide-prone locations and other areas where severe weather could create risks for residents and travellers.

Emergency response agencies have also been advised to remain prepared for potential disruptions caused by heavy rainfall, snowfall and deteriorating road conditions.

The NDMA has encouraged citizens to follow official weather advisories and obtain updated information through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App, which provides warnings and guidance regarding potential natural hazards.

Residents and travellers have been advised to monitor the latest alerts before making travel plans, particularly when visiting mountainous destinations where weather conditions can change rapidly.