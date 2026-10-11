Naqvi pledges justice for Laiba Ijaz’s family amid alleged admission fraud probe

Mohsin Naqvi visited Laiba Ijaz’s parents and assured them of government support in pursuing the case.

Police are investigating her suspected suicide and allegations of fraud involving admission documents for studies abroad.

Naqvi said PM Shehbaz Sharif had ordered the accused’s arrest, while the FIA was also investigating.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assured the family of Laiba Ijaz that the government will provide all possible assistance and pursue accountability in the alleged university admission fraud linked to her suspected suicide.

Naqvi visited the student’s home on Saturday to offer condolences to her parents. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and Islamabad Police officials accompanied him.

Laiba, a gold medalist from the International Islamic University Islamabad, was found dead in the capital a day before the visit. Police are investigating the circumstances of her death, alongside allegations that a man impersonating a government official defrauded her family.

The man allegedly took money meant to finance her studies abroad and supplied fraudulent university admission documents.

During the visit, Laiba’s father briefed Naqvi on the case. The interior minister assured the family of the government’s full support and said those responsible would be brought to justice.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Naqvi said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the authorities to arrest the accused. He described the case as a test for the government and pledged that anyone found responsible would face punishment.

Naqvi said police would have a central role in pursuing the case, while the Federal Investigation Agency was conducting a separate investigation.

The interior minister also said government measures had helped reduce human trafficking and reiterated the authorities’ commitment to tackling the issue and holding those involved accountable.