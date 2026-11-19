NADRA Launches Digital Marriage Registration Through PakID in Islamabad and Quetta

NADRA has introduced digital marriage registration on a pilot basis in Islamabad and Quetta through its PakID platform.

Nikah Registrars can now register marriages digitally, enabling Union Council registration and issuance of digital Marriage Registration Certificates (MRCs).

The new system will automatically update the marital status of both spouses in NADRA’s official records, reducing the need for separate administrative procedures.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a digital marriage registration facility on a pilot basis in Islamabad and Quetta, introducing a new system that allows marriages to be registered electronically through the PakID platform.

The initiative is aimed at simplifying marriage registration in Pakistan by connecting Nikah Registrars, Union Councils and NADRA’s national database through a digital process.

Under the new arrangement, authorised Nikah Registrars can submit marriage registration details directly through PakID, allowing the information to be processed for official registration with the relevant Union Council.

The system also facilitates the issuance of a digital Marriage Registration Certificate (MRC), providing couples with an official electronic record of their marriage.

One of the key features of the service is the automatic updating of marital status in NADRA’s database. Once a marriage is registered through the system, the marital records of both spouses can be updated without requiring them to separately initiate the same change with NADRA.

Previously, marriage registration generally involved documentation through Nikah Registrars and Union Councils, while updates to marital status in NADRA records could require additional procedures.

The digital system is designed to bring these processes together, reducing paperwork, limiting repeated data entry and improving coordination between local government registration authorities and NADRA.

The facility is expected to make marriage registration more convenient for couples while helping authorities maintain more accurate and up-to-date civil registration records.

The introduction of digital Marriage Registration Certificates also represents a step towards modernising the country’s civil documentation system, allowing marriage information to be recorded and managed electronically.

For now, the service is being introduced as a pilot project in Islamabad and Quetta. NADRA has not specified a nationwide rollout date or announced when the facility will become available in other cities.

The pilot will allow the authority to assess the registration process and its integration with existing civil registration systems before any wider implementation.