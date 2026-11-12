NAB Moves to Protect Investors From Harassment, Improve Business Environment

NAB’s investor protection committee held its first meeting to address unnecessary harassment, bureaucratic delays and difficulties faced by businesses.

Participants discussed establishing an integrated grievance redressal system to resolve investor complaints and improve coordination among government institutions.

NAB and business representatives agreed to strengthen cooperation, protect legitimate commercial activities and promote investor confidence.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated discussions on measures to protect investors from unnecessary harassment, excessive bureaucratic procedures and administrative obstacles, as part of efforts to improve Pakistan’s business environment and encourage investment.

The first meeting of a committee established for investor protection was held at NAB headquarters, bringing together relevant stakeholders to examine challenges faced by the business community when dealing with government departments.

The discussions focused on ensuring that legitimate business activities are not disrupted by unjustified scrutiny, administrative delays or unnecessary intervention from public institutions.

Participants emphasised the need for a transparent and coordinated approach to addressing investors’ concerns, particularly those arising from complicated official procedures and difficulties in obtaining timely responses from government departments.

A key proposal discussed during the meeting involved establishing an integrated grievance redressal mechanism that would allow investors to raise complaints and seek their resolution through improved coordination among relevant authorities.

The proposed system would aim to streamline complaint-handling procedures, reduce administrative complications and provide businesses with a more effective channel for addressing grievances.

Speaking at the meeting, the president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) stressed that unnecessary bureaucratic restrictions and unwarranted scrutiny of commercial activities must be eliminated to support economic growth.

He maintained that creating a predictable, transparent and business-friendly regulatory environment was essential for attracting both domestic and foreign investment.

The ICCI president also highlighted the importance of strengthening investor confidence by ensuring that businesses can operate without facing unjustified interference or avoidable administrative difficulties.

Participants agreed that protecting lawful business operations should remain a priority while ensuring effective coordination between accountability institutions and the private sector.

The meeting also reached a consensus on improving institutional cooperation to address investor grievances and facilitate legitimate commercial activities.

As part of these efforts, NAB and representatives of business organisations agreed to strengthen communication and coordination mechanisms to ensure that concerns raised by investors receive appropriate attention.

The discussions included measures to improve engagement between accountability authorities and the business community, with particular emphasis on reducing procedural difficulties and resolving complaints through institutional cooperation.

The committee’s first meeting marked the beginning of a coordinated effort to address investor protection concerns, with participants agreeing on the need for closer collaboration between NAB, government institutions and business organisations.