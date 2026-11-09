Lahore Police Register First Reckless Driving Case Against Woman TikToker

Lahore traffic police have registered what authorities describe as the city’s first reckless driving case against a woman.

The woman, reportedly a TikToker, was booked for allegedly speeding and driving dangerously on CBD Boulevard.

Traffic police have intensified enforcement against speeding, one-wheeling and zig-zag driving across Lahore.

Lahore traffic police have registered what is being described as the city’s first reckless driving case against a woman after she was allegedly caught driving at excessive speed on CBD Boulevard, raising concerns over road safety.

The woman, identified as a TikToker, was booked following an incident in which she allegedly drove her vehicle recklessly on CBD Road, potentially endangering other motorists and road users.

According to police, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the woman, with traffic police themselves acting as the complainant in the case.

The FIR states that the accused was driving at high speed and allegedly operating her vehicle in a negligent manner, creating a potential risk to public safety.

A video reportedly showing the TikToker driving at excessive speed has also surfaced, drawing attention to the incident and the enforcement action taken by traffic authorities.

Officials said the case was registered as part of ongoing efforts to discourage dangerous driving practices and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

Traffic authorities emphasized that excessive speeding, negligent driving and reckless behaviour on public roads are punishable offences under the law and may result in criminal proceedings against those responsible.

The case comes as Lahore traffic police have stepped up their campaign against violations that pose serious risks to motorists, pedestrians and other road users.

According to officials, enforcement teams are taking action against drivers involved in overspeeding, dangerous manoeuvres and other traffic offences that could lead to accidents.

The ongoing crackdown specifically targets reckless driving, motorcycle one-wheeling and zig-zag driving, practices that authorities consider particularly dangerous on busy roads.

One-wheeling, which involves riding a motorcycle on a single wheel, remains among the violations being targeted due to the risk it poses to riders and surrounding traffic.

Similarly, zig-zag driving, in which motorists repeatedly change lanes or make sudden movements through traffic, has been identified as another dangerous practice requiring strict enforcement.

Traffic police said the campaign is being conducted across Lahore without discrimination, with action being taken against violators regardless of gender or social media status.

Officials reiterated that traffic regulations apply equally to all road users and that individuals found violating road safety laws could face legal consequences.

The authorities have not disclosed the woman’s identity, the specific legal sections included in the FIR or whether she has been presented before a court.

The allegations against the woman remain subject to legal proceedings, and the registration of a case does not establish guilt.